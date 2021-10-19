Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 656,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 206,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 48,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $144.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

