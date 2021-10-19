SingularityDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO's official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

