Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $43.66

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.66, but opened at $45.17. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 6,186 shares trading hands.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23,204.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 236,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,958,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.