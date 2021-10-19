Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by Williams Capital to Buy

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by research analysts at Williams Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

