Smartshare Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $547,590.80 and approximately $10,756.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00082431 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

