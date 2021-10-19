SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 7.3% Higher

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.02. 343,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,311,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

