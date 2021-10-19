Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

