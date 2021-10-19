Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,800 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $22,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

