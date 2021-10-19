Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $36.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $132.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.