SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 183,533 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $43.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

