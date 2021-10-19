SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

