Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 297,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,629. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 439.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,987.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

