SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,470 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.98% of SPS Commerce worth $142,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $164.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

