SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.