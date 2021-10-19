Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,201,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Standard Motor Products worth $52,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,498. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

