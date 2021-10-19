State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,741. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

