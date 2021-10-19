State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

KTB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.