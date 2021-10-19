State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $374.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.53 and a 200 day moving average of $340.12.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

