State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $215,000 Investment in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 53.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,859.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

