State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE GBX opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,663.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

