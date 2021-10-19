State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 11,800 Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $482.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

