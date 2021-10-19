State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 900 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

