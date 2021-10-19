State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

