Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.
Shares of STLD opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.
In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
