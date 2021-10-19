Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.