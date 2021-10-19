Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.78.

TSE STLC traded down C$0.70 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 60,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.84. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$12.68 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

