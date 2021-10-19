Stellar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $565.77 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.94 billion and approximately $565.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00090714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00099907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.07 or 0.99859974 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,717 coins and its circulating supply is 24,075,244,145 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

