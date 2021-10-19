Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $667.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $675.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $636.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

SRCL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. 2,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $95,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

