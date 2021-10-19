Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,601.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52.

