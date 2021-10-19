Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

