Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

