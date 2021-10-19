Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,547 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

