Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,645 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

