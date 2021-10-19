Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,627 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 895.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

