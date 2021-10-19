Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,743 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

