Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.27 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.65% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 165,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

