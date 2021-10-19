Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,562 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

