Stifel Financial Corp Sells 791 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.14.

