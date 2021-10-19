Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.01.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.