STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,308. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

