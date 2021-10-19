Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$6.30 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

TSE:SRX opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of C$696.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,855.00. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.15.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.