Strong 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.48 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $695.29 or 0.01115795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $96.14 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00101705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.25 or 0.99969222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06066140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022502 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

