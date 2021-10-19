Student Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $1.15 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Student Coin

STC is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

