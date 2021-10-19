Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.05.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

