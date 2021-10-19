Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.
TSE:SU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.05.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
