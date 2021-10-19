Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of SUNW opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.