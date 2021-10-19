Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 101,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,736. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

