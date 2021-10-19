SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $696.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $697.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

