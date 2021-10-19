Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

