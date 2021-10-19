T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $117.38 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Quilter Plc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

