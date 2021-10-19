Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNGX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

