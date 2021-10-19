Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 1012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,947.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 101,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

